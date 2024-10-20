'Majority' Caucus to hold maiden press conference today

Politics of Sunday, 20 October 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus will address the media today in a highly anticipated maiden press conference, following Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's ruling declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.



This ruling has officially shifted the balance of power in Parliament, giving the NDC a crucial majority ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Speaker Bagbin’s decision was



based on a petition invoking Article 97(1)(g) of the Constitution, which mandates the removal of Members of Parliament (MPs) who cross party lines or become independent.



Three of the affected MPs were part of the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority caucus, and their departure has now left their seats vacant, cementing the NDC’s majority status in the House.



However, this ruling is being contested in court. The Majority caucus has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, seeking an injunction to reverse the Speaker’s decision. In response, the Court has issued a stay on the ruling, leaving the final outcome of this dispute unclear and adding tension to the new parliamentary dynamics.



The NDC Caucus will hold the press conference at 2:00 PM today at Job 600, 7th Floor East, Parliament House. The event is expected to highlight their legislative agenda and provide insight into how they intend to manage the legal uncertainty while exercising their new majority status.



