You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949531
news

General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Majority Leader appeals to Ghanaians to preserve nation’s democracy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Alexander Afenyo-Markin Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has urged Ghanaians to protect and preserve the nation's democracy to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future.

Speaking as Parliament resumed after the Easter recess, he welcomed newly elected MP Kwabena Boateng and highlighted the upcoming general elections.

Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of free, fair, and credible elections, commending the Electoral Commission (EC) for its efforts. He called for trust in democratic processes and warned against actions or statements that could harm national unity.

Emphasizing the benefits of democracy, he encouraged all citizens to contribute to its sustenance and continuity.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment