Majority Leader refutes misleading claims by pro-Mahama newspaper

The pro-Mahama newspaper, the Herald, has falsely accused Majority Leader Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin of attacking Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, asaaseradio.com reports.



The misleading headline, "Majority Leader Fires Sleepy Energy Minister," attributed statements to Afenyo-Markin that he never made.



In reality, Afenyo-Markin commended the Energy Minister's efforts in ensuring Ghana's sustainable electricity supply. He highlighted Ghana's superior



power supply compared to other West African countries, praising the Energy Minister's role in achieving this.



"Ghana’s power supply is second to none in the sub-region," Afenyo-Markin stated, emphasizing that countries like Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Côte d'Ivoire lag behind Ghana in reliable energy production.



Afenyo-Markin was clear in his praise for the Energy Minister during a laptop distribution event in his constituency.



He said, "We have made it, as a member of ECOWAS Parliament, if I look at the developments in the sub-region, even power... They don’t have reliable power, we do, but even so, it’s not enough."



The Majority Leader's remarks were distorted by the Herald in an apparent attempt to create discord within the NPP leadership.



"How the Herald newspaper could twist this narrative of the Majority Leader in its reportage is something that beats the imagination," commented a political analyst familiar with the situation.



Afenyo-Markin’s office has demanded a retraction and apology from the Herald newspaper.



"There is never and there has never been any bad blood between Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh to warrant such viperous and vicious headline from this NDC newspaper," a spokesperson for Afenyo-Markin stated.



Failure to retract the false story could lead to legal consequences.



"It would be in the interest of the Herald newspaper to retract this false story and apologize to the Majority Leader for their false reportage.



Failure to do so would leave Alexander Afenyo-Markin no choice than to resort to a lawsuit against the owners, editor, and publishers of the Herald newspaper," the spokesperson warned.