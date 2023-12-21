Majority Leader shoots down EC’s proposals for reforms for election 2024

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has led Parliament in shooting down reform proposals from the Electoral Commission for the 2024 elections.



The Chairperson of the Commission Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah has announced a number of reforms including closing polls at 3pm and doing away with the indelible ink.





On Tuesday in the District Level Elections, the Commission failed to deploy the indelible ink true to its decision.





Speaking in Parliament during approval of the budget of the EC, MP for Sagnerigu A.B Fuseini argued the move violates the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 CI 127 section 33 (2) C which makes it mandatory for every voter to be marked after voting.



He therefore called on the speaker to call the Chairperson of the EC to order.



MP for Buem Kofi Adams also slammed the EC for the mess created during yesterday’s elections arguing the exercise has been postponed twice already and thus the commission has no excuse to get it wrong.



Asawase MP and former Minority Chief whip Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak revealed the failure of the EC to listen to advice to decentralize the limited registration exercise has resulted in voters being placed at wrong Electoral Areas which made it impossible for them to vote yesterday in the district Level Elections.



He asked for the Commission to be called to order.



Deputy minority whip, Ibrahim Ahmed on his part accused the government of distributing items to influence voters in yesterday’s exercise.



The Banda MP, however, disclosed such government backed aspirants lost because the electorate refused to be bought.





Majority chief whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh questioned why the NDC MPs are linking failures of the EC to NPP Presidential Candidate and vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the EC is an independent institution and thus must be made to answer for its own actions.



Majority Leader in the strongest terms cautioned the reforms being proposed and implemented by the EC will be disastrous if allowed to stand.