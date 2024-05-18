Majority leader affirms full representation in parliament amidst SALL controversy

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has asserted that every constituency has been duly represented in parliament, countering claims of neglect in Santrokofi, Akpofu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL).



The debate was sparked by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, expressing disappointment over the delayed representation of SALL residents, a point of contention stemming from the 2020 elections.



Critics, including Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa, have accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of incompetence, alleging the disenfranchisement of the SALL community.



The EC refuted these claims, attributing the SALL voters' inability to participate in the elections to procedural challenges, not deliberate disenfranchisement.



Addressing Dr. Forson's assertions, Afenyo-Markin affirmed that all constituencies were included in the 2020 elections, urging accuracy in public statements.



He emphasized the EC's authority in constituency creation and urged against misinformation, urging thorough fact-checking before making allegations.