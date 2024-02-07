Majority leader criticizes party leaders for outrageous demands prior to elections

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Ghana's parliament, has expressed concern over political party leaders making unreasonable demands, such as asking for cars and land, as prerequisites for allowing their members to run in parliamentary primaries.



Speaking during an leadership engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps on Wednesday, February 7, the Majority Leader criticized these instances of vote-buying and stressed the need to address this issue in the country's political process.



Highlighting the problematic nature of such demands, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu proposed that political parties reevaluate their practices and consider eliminating these requests. He suggested aligning with the practices of established democracies or extending voting rights to all card-bearing party members.



“My own proposition is that the parties should introspect and perhaps scrap this thing as it is in established democracies. If we want to continue to live with this communist arrangement, then we will perhaps have to go further downstream to enable every card-bearing member of the party to vote,” stated the Majority Leader.