Majority leader's comments on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang halt debate in parliament

Parliament temporarily halted the debate on President Akufo-Addo's 2024 State of the Nation address due to heightened tensions within the minority caucus.



The pause was prompted by comments from Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin regarding Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the NDC. Afenyo-Markin criticized John Mahama's choice, suggesting it lacked forward-thinking and visionary leadership.



Afenyo-Markin's remarks, particularly about Opoku-Agyemang's age and perceived inability to perform, stirred strong reactions from minority members, who demanded an apology and retraction.



“Mr Speaker, it is the same old NDC. It is the same old John Mahama. Mr Speaker perish the thought, should he even get the opportunity, he has only four years constitutionally. Mr Speaker, there will be no sense of urgency in him because he has nothing to lose.



“Even if you look at his choice of running mate. He could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old. There is no succession plan. Mr Speaker from day one, the government will be in crisis. Mr Speaker, they went to pick a very old person who could not perform at the Education Ministry.”



Despite the uproar, the Majority Leader continued with his debate, leading to disruptions and table-banging from the minority side. Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako intervened by suspending the sitting for an hour to defuse the escalating tension.