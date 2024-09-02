You are here: HomeNews2024 09 02Article 1976495

Make sure choice of programme tallies with programme code-CSSPS to parents, candidates

Mark Sasu Mensah, Coordinator for CSSPS Mark Sasu Mensah, Coordinator for CSSPS

The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) urges parents and candidates to ensure that the chosen programmes for the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme match the correct programme codes.

This is vital for a smooth admission process, according to CSSPS Coordinator Mark Sasu Mensah.

He emphasized the importance of accuracy when filling outplacement forms to avoid complications.

To reduce errors, the Ministry of Education will send a confirmation text message for verification.

The selection process, which began on September 2, 2024, aims to prevent issues like incorrect student placements.

