Malta President assures meaningful cooperation with Ghana

During a three-day state visit to Ghana, Malta President George Vella pledged substantial collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing exchanges between the private sector and civil society.



According to Graphic Online, the Maltese President highlighted mutual interest in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, fisheries, financial services, tourism, culture, climate change, environment, and pharmaceuticals.



President Vella announced the establishment of a joint commission to oversee progress in these areas, with ongoing negotiations in higher education, health services, migration, hospitality, and trade. This commitment was reiterated during a joint press briefing with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, where both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.



President Vella expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, mentioning the historic opening of Malta's first sub-Saharan office in Ghana as a testament to their commitment. He hoped that the cooperation would lead to opportunities for Ghanaian youth in education, training, and upscaling, offering support for Ghanaians to study in Malta.



Addressing diplomatic ties, President Vella highlighted Malta's role as a constructive member in relations between Ghana and the European Union (EU). He pledged continued support for deeper cooperation between Ghana and the EU to enhance regional peace and security. President Vella also stressed the importance of regional cooperation in addressing security threats and migration issues, underlining the need for an enduring solution based on the UN Global Compact for Migration and Refugees.



President Akufo-Addo, in response, discussed the bilateral discussions, focusing on trade volumes, mutual support for international positions, migration issues, global organization reforms, and political consultation. Both leaders agreed on the need for UN reforms, particularly in the Security Council, to ensure Africa's equitable representation.



The discussions also centered on driving investment opportunities domestically and internationally, fostering enhanced cooperation and partnership in development efforts between Ghana and Malta.



This visit marks the second time a Maltese President has visited Ghana in their 50-year bilateral relations, with the first occurring in 2017.