Malta to provide higher educational opportunites for young Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President George Vella of Malta has reasserted his dedication to fostering meaningful collaboration with Ghana during his recent state visit.



Over the course of three days, he assured that both nations are eager to fortify ties, particularly by facilitating exchanges between their private sectors and civil societies.



The two countries have expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation across various sectors such as trade, agriculture, fisheries, financial services, tourism, culture, climate change, environment, and pharmaceuticals.



President Vella highlighted the establishment of a joint commission to oversee progress in these areas, with ongoing negotiations encompassing higher education, health services, migration, hospitality sectors, and trade.



Receiving military honors at the Jubilee House, President Vella shared insights into the growing diplomatic relationship, emphasizing the symbolic importance of Malta opening its first sub-Saharan office in Ghana. He stressed Malta’s commitment to fostering relations with African countries through its Africa strategy.



"Malta is eager to create further opportunities for more Ghanaians to study, specialize, and upscale at higher educational institutes in Malta," President Vella affirmed, anticipating increased collaboration and enhanced educational opportunities for young Ghanaians.



He underscored Malta’s role as a constructive member in relations between Ghana and the European Union, pledging continued support for deeper cooperation between Ghana and the EU to promote regional peace and security.



During the joint press briefing, President Akufo-Addo highlighted key discussion points, including trade volumes, mutual support for candidates in international organizations, migration issues, global organization reforms, and intensified political consultations on mutual concerns.



Both leaders pledged to advocate for each other’s interests, with Ghana facilitating enhanced economic engagement between Malta and ECOWAS members.



This visit marks the second time a Maltese President has visited Ghana in their 50-year bilateral relationship, with the first occurring in 2017.