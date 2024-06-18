Mammoth rallies are irrelevant, let’s support Bawumia’s door-to-door strategy—Obiri Boahen

Politics of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Obiri Boahen, a senior NPP member, has praised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's door-to-door electioneering approach, urging the party to support this strategy.



He believes traditional rallies are outdated and wasteful, and that voters are now more discerning and enlightened.



Boahen argues that the party must explain the causes of economic challenges, such as the rising dollar and high cost of living, to the masses, and counter opposition propaganda.



He acknowledges the economic situation is not ideal but attributes it to international factors beyond government control.