Mamobi NPP, NDC Clash: Fatau Motorway declared wanted

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service is searching for Fatau Motorway following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra.



Motorway was seen armed during the incident on October 13, which resulted in nine people being injured.



The police have urged the public to provide any information about his whereabouts.



One suspect has already been arrested in connection with the clashes.