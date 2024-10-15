You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1993856

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mamobi NPP, NDC Clash: Fatau Motorway declared wanted

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Motorway was seen armed during the incident on October 13 Motorway was seen armed during the incident on October 13

The Ghana Police Service is searching for Fatau Motorway following clashes between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Mamobi, Accra.

Motorway was seen armed during the incident on October 13, which resulted in nine people being injured.

The police have urged the public to provide any information about his whereabouts.

One suspect has already been arrested in connection with the clashes.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment