You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1993703

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mamobi NPP/NDC Clash: Impunity in Ghana becoming worrying – Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has condemned the recent violent clash between NDC and NPP supporters in Mamobi, blaming impunity for the violence.

He criticized the government's inaction, pointing out that armed individuals involved in the incident may go unpunished due to their political connections.

Mahama called on moral leaders—chiefs, religious figures, and civil society—to speak out against this growing lawlessness.

He warned that if impunity continues, people might start arming themselves for protection, leading to more violence. He urged the government to arrest those responsible to prevent future bloodshed.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment