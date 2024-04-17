Mampong Akuapem Traditional Authority launches Cocoa Heritage Festival

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Mampong Akuapem Traditional Authority in collaboration with the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly has launched the Cocoa Heritage Festival at Mampong Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Museum at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



The festival is on the theme: “Celebrating the Golden Bean: Cocoa’s Legacy and Future in Ghana.”



Nana Akua Perbea I, Queen Mother of Mampong, in an address said following the return of Tetteh Quarshie from Fernando Po, now Equatorial Guinea, to Ghana, he established the first Cocoa farm in Mampong Akuapem, which became a nursery where cocoa farmers obtained seedlings for planting.



She said its legacy was the cocoa bean that had today become the backbone of Ghana’s economy with funds from cocoa being used to support infrastructure development.



She indicated that Tetteh Quarshie’s pioneering work in commercial cocoa planting, the industry expanded throughout the nation’s forest regions and was now one of the most extensively grown cash crops in the country.



Farmer’s, she said, were assured of increased yield all-year round with the introduction of hybrid cocoa seedlings and adherence to the modern agronomic procedures as cocoa pods grow and ripen throughout the year.



“It is recognized that, cocoa is the backbone of the country, contributing significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generating about $2 billion in foreign exchange each year,” she stated.



The Queen Mother said it was worth celebrating cocoa in Ghana to recognize the invaluable role it played in the country’s economy, culture and global significance as a major producer and exporter of the precious commodity.



She noted that the Cocoa Heritage Festival in Mampong Akuapem would serve as a platform to distinguish and celebrate the significance of cocoa in the town’s history as the birthplace of cocoa in Ghana, and Ghana as the second highest cocoa growing country in the world.



One major objective of the cocoa heritage festival, she emphasized, was to preserve the historical account of the introduction of cocoa in Ghana.

Additionally, she said it was to celebrate the contribution and hard work of cocoa farmers in the country and honouring their dedication to cocoa production.



Launching it, Osabarima Kwame Otu Darte III, “Cocoa Chief,” said the cocoa crop which was planted in Mampong had brought immense benefit to the area and the country at large.



Giving a brief historical account, he said, a Ghanaian by name John Kwame Ayo travelled to England where he sold the first bag of cocoa for one pound.



Barima A.S. Asiedu-Larbi, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akuapem North Municipality, said thanks to the exploits of Tetteh Quarshie under whose adventure cocoa had become a household name in Ghana and the mainstay of Ghana’s economy.



He said the festival had come to stay. adding that after the formal launch, it would be celebrated every year with all the pomp and fashion it deserves.



Barima Asiedu-Larbi said Akuapeman was blessed extensively with countless tourism sites spanning from Aburi to Aprede, saying that the cocoa museum was one of such significant tourist attractions in the area.



He said come July, the festival would be celebrated with key individuals and distinguished personalities from all walks of life across the country in attendance.



He said there would be an exhibition of the various cocoa products and that it would be an eye-opener to attend such an event and invited all well-meaning Ghanaians to the grand maiden public event.



He indicated that on that defining day, a tour would be made to the Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Museum to have a first-hand view of the original cocoa tree planted by Tetteh Quarshie.



“This cocoa heritage festival would be a festival that would be celebrated on a yearly basis by the whole country in Mampong Akuapem,” he said.



Nana Amanor, Ntiamoah Gyan II, Kyedomhene, decried the state at which cocoa lands had been destroyed by galamsey and called on government to reinforce measures to clamp down on such illegal activities.