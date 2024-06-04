Mampong Municipality unveils new High Court building

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region has introduced a new high court building to enhance access to judicial services.



The facility, comprising two courtrooms, judge's chambers, registries, cashiers, and a room for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), aims to facilitate efficient service delivery.



Equipped with a solar power system, a backup generator, and a borehole for water supply, the building ensures operational continuity.



The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures, including the Paramount Chief, the Judicial Secretary, the Municipal Chief Executive, and the Member of Parliament.



Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo underscored the value of justice for societal harmony and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the judicial process.



The Mamponghene requested additional courts and logistics, particularly a circuit court, to ease the workload and enhance justice accessibility.