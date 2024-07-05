You are here: HomeNews2024 07 05Article 1957232

Source: The Chronicle

Mamponghene rebukes Mps …for approving loans with negative consequences

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong, has voiced serious concerns over Parliament's frequent approval of loans with detrimental effects on Ghana.

Speaking at a forum marking 30 years of parliamentary democracy, he emphasized the need for rigorous scrutiny of financial agreements to curb rising local and foreign debts.

He urged Parliament to exercise robust oversight to ensure accountability and proper implementation of policies.

