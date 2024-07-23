Man, 28, allegedly killed in Koforidua

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 28-year-old man, identified as Ibrahim Ahmed from Krobo Junction, has been allegedly killed in Pipeline, a suburb of New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.



The police and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials secured the scene for investigation.



Ahmed’s body was taken to St. Joseph Mortuary for a post-mortem.



The Effiduase District Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.



Kankam Twumasi Daniel, Deputy Municipal Director of NADMO NJNMA, assured support for the police in resolving the case. The municipality has experienced similar killings since last year.