Man accused of robbing former 2nd Lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur refused bail

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

The High Court in Accra has refused an application for bail filed by a self-acclaimed businessman, Yahuza Osumanu, who is said to have attacked and robbed former 2nd Lady, Mrs Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur and four others.



This was after the High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo was of the considered view that, the accused when granted bail will likely not appear to stand trial.



According to the Court, even though the Court has a discretionary power to grant bail, that discretion must be exercised in a manner that will be of interest to the society and the victims involved.



“I am of the considered opinion that looking at the nature of the accusations against accused and the nature of evidence. I am inclined to believe that he will not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail,” Justice Marfo ruled.



While refusing the bail application, the Court assured both parties of an expeditious trial in the matter.



Justice Marfo also said, the accused should remain in custody.



In Court on Thursday, Lawyers of the accused led by Paul Assibi Abariga while moving the bail application, said, his client will avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.



“The accused shall always appear to stand trial at all time.



“He has no motivation of any incentive or power to decide not to appear before your Ladyship,” he submitted.



Ms. Amanda Awadey, a Senior State Attorney while opposing to the bail application said, the accused is a flight risk and would not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.



“There is overwhelming evidence in support of our case against the applicant (Accused).



“The applicant upon his arrest confessed to robbing the victims and various robbery scenes and he further identified himself in a CCTV photograph from various scenes,” the Senior State Attorney submitted.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, the case has been adjourned to May 21 while Prosecution has been directed to file the second batch of their disclosures.





Mrs. Amissah-Arthur, is the wife of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who was Vice President between 2012 and 2016.



In the process of the act, Yahuza Osumanu according to the prosecution succeeded in robbing her of her various currencies including GH¢3,000, USDS2,200, and Fifty Euros as well as a gold watch and necklace valued at GHc20,000 and GH¢5000 respectively.



Yahuza who was slapped with 26 counts comprising 20 counts of robbery and six counts of money laundering, pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Apart from the former 2nd Lady, businessman David Adjaye and three others have all been robbed by the accused at gunpoint of their valuable properties at gunpoint.



The brief facts of the case stated that, the complainants are Augustine Kwesi Okere, a businessman, Daniel Kwame Osafo and Tracy Osei-Hyeaman are husband and wife while Mrs Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur was the wife of the late Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and Margaret Alice Shaw, a 76-year-old woman residing at Alexander Nest, Ridge, Accra.



The Prosecution stated that, the accused Yahuza Osumanu is a self-acclaimed businessman who resides at Pokuasc-ACP.



According to the Prosecution, between the second quarter of the year, 2023 and December 2023, the Police CID received several complaints of residential robberies perpetuated by a single armed man around Airport, Cantonments, Tesano and Ridge.



It said, on September 7, 2023, complainant, Augustine Okere reported to the Airport Police that at about 2:30am that morning, that his residence at Kaecla Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area was robbed.



It stated that, on receipt of the complaint, a team of police personnel from the Airport Police Division was dispatched to the crime scene.