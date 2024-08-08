You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1968065

Source: TIG Post

Man alleges brutal assault and robbery by Police near Jubilee House

Emmanuel reported the incident, but three weeks later, no arrests have been made

A young man named Emmanuel has accused police officers near Jubilee House in Accra of assaulting and robbing him.

He claims that after being stopped, the officers arrested him, beat him, and forced him to reveal his mobile money code.

They allegedly transferred GHC3,750 from his account and suggested shooting him, but he was spared after speaking with one officer in a shared dialect.

Emmanuel reported the incident, but three weeks later, no arrests have been made, despite evidence linking the transfer to a police officer.




