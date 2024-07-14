Man arrested after human remains found in suitcases

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: BBC

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in suitcases at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol and a flat in Shepherd's Bush, west London.



The remains belong to two men. The suspect was detained at Temple Meads Station in Bristol. Forensic teams continue their investigation at the crime scenes.



The Met Police had sought to speak to Yostin Andres Mosquera. A second suspect was released without charge.



The incident has shocked the local community, with residents expressing concerns about safety. Formal identification of the victims is pending.