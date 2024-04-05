Man arrested for assaulting ex-partner's husband at easter party

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 April 2024

A man identified as Nana Yaw Yirenkyi has been apprehended by the Weija STC Police for allegedly assaulting the husband of his former partner in a violent altercation.



According to a report by UTV, the incident occurred on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, during a party where the victim, identified as Paul, was attacked by Yirenkyi.



Yirenkyi, who had been separated from his ex-lover for over five years, reportedly harbored resentment and had been making threats towards Paul to leave his former partner alone.



At the party, Yirenkyi intruded on the couple's space, leading to a confrontation when Paul attempted to protect his wife from Yirenkyi's advances. Following the altercation, Yirenkyi left but returned shortly after with a group of individuals on motorcycles, who proceeded to assault Paul severely, causing injuries to various parts of his body.



The incident was reported to the STC police station, resulting in the arrest of Yirenkyi, who now faces legal consequences for his alleged actions.