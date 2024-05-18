Man arrested for impersonating staff of Asantehene

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A middle-aged man named Kwadwo Amoah Ampong has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a staff member of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to carry out fraudulent activities.



Ampong is accused of falsely claiming to be the chief private investigator for the Asantehene, using this fake identity to deceive and defraud victims.



The suspect allegedly extorted money from individuals and used traditional and social media platforms to spread unfounded accusations against several Asante chiefs. Among his schemes, Ampong reportedly made serious allegations against chiefs from Pekyi N1, Gyaakye, Donyina, and Asotwe, accusing them of illegal activities such as mining, land sales, and embezzlement.



These false claims caused significant confusion and discord among local leaders as they dealt with the repercussions of Ampong's deceit. The suspect's ruse was uncovered when he was confronted by members of the Saamanhene Palace in Kumasi, leading to his confession and renouncement of the false title.