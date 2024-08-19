Man dies at Ashaiman bus stop after requesting seat

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A tragic incident occurred at the Ashaiman Bus stop in Greater Accra on Sunday, where a man in his mid-40s suddenly collapsed and died after asking a trader to sit down.



Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.



The cause of death is currently under investigation.



The unexpected nature of the event has left the community in shock, raising concerns about public safety and the need for better emergency services.



The man’s identity has not been disclosed, and his body has been taken to a morgue for preservation.