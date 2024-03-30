Man faces court for allegedly stabbing pregnant lover

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A 39-year-old man, Stephen Nartey, is facing charges for allegedly causing harm to his partner, Charity Osoom Mameley. According to reports, Stephen is accused of stabbing Charity in her abdomen, right hand, and right breast with a knife.



The incident, according to Adom Online, occurred on March 21, 2024, around 5:00 PM, prompting a response from the Ashaiman Divisional Command following a distress call.



The victim, Charity, who was six months pregnant at the time, was rushed to a nearby medical center for treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to the Tema General Hospital for further care.



Investigations revealed that Charity had been residing with Stephen in Ashaiman Tulaku but had moved to stay with her grandmother in Ashaiman Newtown on March 18 due to alleged abusive behavior by Stephen.



On the day of the incident, Charity encountered Stephen in Middle East, Ashaiman, leading to a confrontation that resulted in the stabbing.



Stephen, described as a mason, attempted to flee the scene after the stabbing, but Charity raised an alarm, leading to his arrest with the help of others.



The accused was remanded to police custody by the Circuit Court Judge at Ashaiman, Simon Nketia Gaga, after his plea was rejected.



The case has been adjourned to April 11, 2024, as investigations continue.

Charity, the victim, is still undergoing treatment at the Tema General Hospital as the legal proceedings unfold. The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Oscar Norgbedzi, is pursuing the case against Stephen for allegedly causing harm to his partner.