Man found hiding in girlfriend's house after alleged kidnapping scam

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A 31-year-old man, Kwadwo Kyei Amanin, who was reported kidnapped, has been discovered hiding in his girlfriend's house in Wiaso, Western North region.



He had allegedly staged his disappearance to evade debtors, Adomonline reports.



Kwadwo Kyei, a resident of Sehwi Asawinso ‘A’, had left home and failed to return, prompting concerns from his family. They later received ransom demands from individuals claiming to have kidnapped him, leading to a police investigation.



After days of search efforts, a police officer in Bibiani recognized Kwadwo Kyei and apprehended him, despite his initial claims that he had returned home safely. Further investigation revealed that he had orchestrated his own disappearance to avoid his debt obligations.



Kwadwo Kyei is currently in police custody in Bibiani and is expected to face legal proceedings.



The Assemblyman for Asawinso A electoral area has urged the police to ensure he faces appropriate consequences for his actions.