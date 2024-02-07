Man found unconscious in car at Lapaz identified as ECG employee

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A man discovered unconscious in a vehicle still in operation on the Lapaz Highway, has been identified as an employee of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The incident caused a traffic standstill as the unregistered white Elantra failed to move forward despite the green light indicating traffic movement.



Eyewitnesses reported that the driver, despite multiple attempts to gain his attention by knocking on the car window, remained unresponsive. Collaborative efforts from police officers and bystanders were employed to forcefully breach the car window for access and aid.



Tragically, reports from Lapaz Community Hospital have confirmed the man's passing.



Ghanaweb.Live sources revealed that the victim was driving a newly acquired unregistered Hyundai Elantra, which he had reportedly gifted to his daughter.