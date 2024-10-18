You are here: HomeNews2024 10 18Article 1995392

Man goes mad abroad as he tries to fly back to Ghana to inspect his building project

A video of a Ghanaian man experiencing a mental breakdown at an airport, en route to Ghana, has gone viral.

The man, based in Amsterdam, had been reportedly sending money to his uncle for years to build a house.

After informing his uncle about his plan to visit and inspect the project, he suddenly went mad at the airport, stripping naked before being restrained by airport police.

Another Ghanaian at the scene suggested that someone back home may have spiritually interfered with his plans.

The incident has sparked widespread conversation online.




