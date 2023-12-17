Man grabbed for stealing baby at Ridge Hospital

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A young man has been apprehended for stealing someone’s baby at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital.)



In a video gone viral on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, the narrator noted that the incident happened on the morning of Sunday, December 17, 2023.



The accused, who was captured in the video bare-chested and in white and blue shorts, was held firmly by a staff of the health facility, as he accompanied him to a unit yet to be identified.



The videographer was heard saying, "young guy, a very handsome guy who has come to steal a baby today, Sunday. I wonder who has asked him to come and do this."



Some passers-by stopped to watch the accused person being escorted while others followed to find out details on what had transpired.



SA/AE



Watch the video below;



