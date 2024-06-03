You are here: HomeNews2024 06 03Article 1945622

Source: GNA

Man in trouble for violating building code

The Somanya Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mohammed Alhassan, who failed to appear in court three times after being charged with building without a permit in Onumaku, Yilo Krobo Municipality.

In 2018, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly found that Alhassan had built a single-storey building without a permit.

Despite being asked to obtain a permit, he failed to do so.

Building without a permit can lead to substandard buildings and construction in unauthorized areas.

The court has granted the assembly a bench warrant to arrest Alhassan due to his failure to appear in court.

