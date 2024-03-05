Man injured in alleged police attack in Tema

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

A man, whose identity remains undisclosed, has sustained gunshot wounds in what he claims to be an attack by the Tema police night patrol team.



The incident occurred on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Kpone, within the Tema region under the jurisdiction of the Ghana Police Service.



Speaking to Citi news, the victim who was shot in the shoulder while in his car, narrated that the police chased his vehicle without apparent reason around 11:30 pm to midnight as he was heading home.



Recounting the ordeal, he stated, "My car got stuck on a heap of soil, and as I attempted to remove it, I noticed a vehicle approaching me at high speed. I managed to move my car, but all I could hear was gunfire. It was fired three times. I sped away in fear for my life, thinking they were armed robbers."



Despite his near-death experience, the victim expressed frustration over the lack of transparency in the police investigation. He fears a possible cover-up and perceives machinations against him.



The victim mentioned that he had been out with a friend for a drink and had picked up a woman, who later left his car over a disagreement about money.



He further claimed that since the incident, he has been denied access to his car and its contents.



