Man remanded for uploading nude videos of Jehovah's Witness lady he lured into relationship

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A 31-year-old Nigerian national, Paul Efeturi Niboro, also known as Paul Kwame Niboro, has been remanded into prison custody by the High Court for uploading sexually explicit videos of a Jehovah’s Witness lady he had lured into a romantic relationship on a pornographic website, Starfm.com.gh reports.



The accused, arraigned for 10 counts, including defrauding by pretense, publication of obscene material, forgery, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and sexual extortion, pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The victim, a 40-year-old African-American residing in Brandywine, USA, was allegedly defrauded by the accused, who pretended to be a Cyber Security Analyst working with IBM in Canada.



Despite having two Ghanaian baby mamas and a Canadian wife, the accused reportedly convinced the victim to engage in cybersex and extorted money from her under false pretenses.



The accused, using the name Paul Linux, joined the JWMatch website, claiming to be a Jehovah’s Witness and seeking a romantic partner. He falsely stated that he had been a Jehovah’s Witness for 6 to 10 years and resided in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.



The victim, having joined the JWMatch website, engaged in a romantic relationship with the accused, who later claimed to be stranded in Nigeria due to financial difficulties.



The victim, out of fear and feeling threatened, sent the accused various sums of money, including $700 for purported medical scans and treatment, and $50 to prevent the publication of sexually explicit videos.



Investigations revealed that the accused had been living in Ghana for the past 10 years and had not traveled to Canada or Nigeria during the period of the relationship with the victim.



Evidence presented in court included forged documents, such as an IBM pay slip in the name of Mike Moore altered to bear the accused's name, and screenshots of sexually explicit videos and photographs of the victim posted on pornographic websites by the accused.



The accused was arrested when he attempted to cash money transferred by the victim, leading to the discovery of his fraudulent activities.



The case has been adjourned to May 16 for further orders, as the prosecution continues to build its case against the accused.