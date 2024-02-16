Man stabbed to death by suspected robbers in Ashaiman

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a tragic incident at Ashaiman, an unidentified man was fatally stabbed by suspected armed robbers at about 4:30 am on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



According to Graphic Online, the victim, discovered near Goodness filling station at Ashaiman Main Trotro Station, was found lifeless with stab wounds and blood-soaked clothes.



Reportedly holding a bag with money and a phone, the victim was approached by criminal gangs. According to eyewitness Yaw Kwakye, the assailants demanded the bag and other belongings, leading to a struggle during which the victim was allegedly stabbed in the stomach.



The unidentified man's death has sparked panic among residents, fueled by rumours that he may have been a military personnel.



This fear stems from a prior incident in March 2023 when soldiers invaded Ashaiman after the killing of Private Imoro Sherrif. The police in Ashaiman, contacted for comments, have declined to provide further information on the incident.