Man, stabs friend to death

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: GNA

A 37-year-old man, Uwombornyi Bado, tragically died after being stabbed in the stomach with a stick by his friend, Alhassan Merasa, in Zongo-Machire, a farming community in the Oti Region.



Bado was rushed to a clinic in Chinderi and later referred to the Kete-Krachi District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The motive behind the altercation remains unclear.



The incident was reported to the police, and the suspect has since been arrested.



Bado’s body is currently at the Krachi West District morgue as investigations continue.