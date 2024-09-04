Man who damaged big six effigies remanded, faces psychiatric evaluation

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: GNA

Newwel Gavu, accused of vandalizing the effigies of Ghana's Big Six at the Airport Roundabout, has been remanded by the Kwabenya Circuit Court.



He has been referred to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation and is set to reappear in court on September 10, 2024.



The police praised the public and Airport Security for their role in his arrest on August 31, 2024.



The Big Six effigies commemorate key figures in Ghana’s independence movement.