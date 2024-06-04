Management of ISTC blames workers’ provident fund contributions arrears on COVID-19

General News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: 3news

The Management of Intercity STC Coaches has responded to workers' concerns about the appointment of a new Deputy Managing Director, as raised in a petition to the Board.



The workers expressed worries about the company's challenges, including a dwindling fleet of buses.



The Management, in a press release, addressed these concerns, stating that efforts are being made to address issues such as arrears on workers' Provident Contributions and SSNIT payments.



They also explained that the bus fleet is aging and efforts are underway to replace it, with delegations set to travel to China and Turkey for this purpose.