Manasseh Azure speaks on quitting Journalism, threats and risks

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure has shared the personal toll of his career, revealing that his family, particularly his wife and father, have urged him to leave journalism due to the dangers associated with his work.



He recounted a poignant moment when his wife expressed fear about becoming a widow at a young age, highlighting the emotional strain on his family.



Despite the risks and occasional doubts about the worth of his work, Azure remains driven by a sense of outrage and responsibility, believing that avoiding action only worsens the situation for everyone.