You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942523

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

Mandatory national service would 'get young people out of their bubble'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

James Cleverly James Cleverly

Home Secretary James Cleverly has proposed a mandatory national service scheme for all 18-year-olds to address societal fragmentation.

The Conservatives pledge that, if elected, 30,000 youths would engage in full-time military-related roles like cybersecurity, while others would serve 25 days in non-military roles such as the NHS or fire service.

Labour criticized the plan as a "desperate gimmick" lacking viable funding. Critics, including Reform UK's Nigel Farage, called it impractical.

The plan, inspired by Scandinavian models, aims to foster unity among diverse groups but faces significant opposition regarding its feasibility and priorities.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment