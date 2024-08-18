Manhunt in Spain after boy killed playing football

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

In Mocejón, Spain, police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy with a sharp object on a football pitch.



The boy was playing with other children when a hooded man, reportedly around 18 years old, attacked him and then fled.



The incident occurred on Sunday morning near Toledo.



A large-scale manhunt, including patrols and a helicopter, is underway.



The town, with a population of about 5,000, is set to declare three days of mourning.



Local officials expressed shock and sadness, calling for justice for the tragic incident.