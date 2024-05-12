Manhyia Palace to close roads for Adae Kese celebration

Regional News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Manhyia Palace has announced the closure of all roads leading to the palace on Sunday, May 12, 2024.



In an official statement released to all media houses, the Manhyia Palace announced the closure of all roads leading to the palace on Sunday, May 12th, 2024.



Additionally, tricycles referred to as Pragia and Aboboyaa will be banned from the Manhyia Palace's vicinity on the day of the celebration.



The closure is aimed at ensuring that dignitaries attending the Adae Kese have easy passage to the Palace.





Read the entire press release below;





All Media Houses



The Manhyia Palace would like to inform the general public that all roads leading to the Manhyia Palace would be blocked to the public on Sunday, May 12th, 2024. Only vehicles with the appropriate stickers would be allowed access to these roads. This is to give Dignitaries attending the Addaekese easy passage to the Palace.



It is also worthy to note that Tricycles commonly referred to as Pragia and Aboboyaa are banned from the Manhyia Palace's vicinity on Sunday.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.



Thank you.



Signed: MANHYIA PALACE