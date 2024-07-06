You are here: HomeNews2024 07 06Article 1957694

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Manhyia South applauds Dr. Bawumia for choosing NAPO as running mate

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Constituents believe NAPO's experience and leadership will bolster the party's chances Constituents believe NAPO's experience and leadership will bolster the party's chances

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh's constituents in Manhyia South have praised Vice President and NPP Flag Bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for selecting him as his running mate for the 2024 elections.

Celebrations erupted in the constituency following the confirmation by the NPP's National Executive Committee.

Constituents believe NAPO's experience and leadership will bolster the party's chances of securing a third term.

Meanwhile, NDC's Ashanti Regional Communication Officer, Abass Nurudeen, criticized the choice, citing NAPO's record in the Education and Energy Ministries.

Nominations for NAPO's parliamentary successor will open on July 8 and close on July 9, with primaries set for July 14, 2024.

Read full article