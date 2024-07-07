You are here: HomeNews2024 07 07Article 1957895

Source: GNA

Manhyia South applauds Dr. Bawumia for choosing NAPO as running mate

Constituents of Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, MP for Manhyia South, have praised Vice President and NPP Flag Bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for choosing him as his running mate for the 2024 general election.

They believe the pair can secure a third term for the NPP. The National Executive Committee's confirmation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh sparked celebrations in his constituency.

Supporters highlighted his achievements and leadership qualities. However, NDC's Ashanti Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Abass Nurudeen, criticized the choice, citing Dr. Opoku Prempeh's poor ministerial record.

The NPP is set to hold primaries to select a new parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South.

