Mankessim festival: Chief arrested for alleged murder

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A dramatic incident during the Nkusukum Odambea Festival in Mankessim led to the arrest of acting Gyaasehene Eric Ato Appiah Mends, also known as Nana Badu I, who is accused of murdering 52-year-old Kwesi Mekyeawo.



The shooting occurred on October 25, 2024, during a dispute when a rival group interrupted a procession.



Allegedly, Nana Badu I drew a gun and shot Mekyeawo. He later turned himself in to the police and was remanded until the next court hearing on November 12, as requested by the prosecutor for further investigation.



Local leaders and family members have condemned the incident, expressing shock and outrage.