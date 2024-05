Regional News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

A severe road accident involving a red Scania Marcopolo bus on the Accra-Kumasi highway has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.



The crash occurred at 4:00 AM on Friday near Atwemamena, between Bunso and Akyem Asafo. The bus, traveling from Kumasi to Accra, collided with a truck.



Several passengers, including the bus driver and mate, died. Victims were taken to Suhum Government Hospital.