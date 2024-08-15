Many teachers lack competence in digital tools, GNAT urges regular ICT training

General News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has raised concerns about teachers' lack of digital skills, urging regular ICT training and improved facilities in schools.



A study showed only 53% of teachers have ICT training, leading to low-tech integration in education. Just 22% of students have basic ICT skills, and many schools lack functional ICT labs and power supplies.



GNAT’s Deputy General Secretary, Daniel Affadu, emphasized the need for better ICT education to prepare students for global competition, calling for government investment in modernizing the curriculum and infrastructure.



He spoke during an event marking International Youth Day.