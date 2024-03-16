Margins Group, technical partners of NIA, denies political affiliation

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Margins Group, the technical partner of the National Identification Authority (NIA) in the production of the Ghana Card, has refuted claims of being affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Moses Baiden, the Chief Executive Officer, clarified that despite perceptions suggesting otherwise, the company's selection for the Ghana Card contract was based on its track record and experience dating back to 1995.



During a session with a joint Subsidiary Legislation, Defence, and Interior parliamentary committee, Mr. Baiden emphasized that Margins Group is a private business that has successfully handled various contracts over the years.



He highlighted their pioneering work in the 1995 national ID project, which was undertaken during the Rawlings era, demonstrating their long-standing presence in the industry.



Mr. Baiden also provided insight into the scope of their work, noting that the Margins Group has registered 183,000 foreigners from 216 different nationalities for the Ghana Card.



This data, he explained, offers valuable insights into the demographic composition of Ghana's foreign population, their locations, and activities, providing a robust foundation for data-driven decision-making.



Additionally, Margins Group disclosed that they have identified numerous fake national IDs through the harmonization of data from the Ghana Card with other national identity documents.



This discovery underscores the importance of accurate and reliable identification systems in enhancing security and ensuring the integrity of national identity records.