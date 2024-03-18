Marijuana cultivation thriving in Yilo Krobo despite law against it

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

A report by The Chronicle has unearthed widespread cultivation of marijuana in Wurapong, a small farming community nestled in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.



This investigation revealed that an overwhelming 99 per cent of the village's youth, predominantly young men, are deeply entrenched in the illicit cultivation of the herb.



Despite the legalization of marijuana cultivation by Parliament for medicinal purposes, the villagers justify their actions under the misconception that their activities are sanctioned by the government.



However, the legislation strictly limits cultivation for pharmaceutical purposes, requiring licenses from relevant state agencies.



Cloaked in secrecy, farmers strategically interplant garden eggs and other vegetables around the marijuana farms to shield their illegal activities from public scrutiny. Even though the entire community is cognizant of the illicit cultivation, fear pervades, dissuading individuals from reporting the matter due to potential repercussions.



Elders in Wurapong express grave concern not only over illicit farming but also the rampant consumption of marijuana among the youth.



Reports indicate that the village's young populace partakes in smoking competitions, exacerbating worries of a surge in psychiatric cases if left unchecked. Furthermore, the community faces acute food scarcity as arable farmlands are increasingly diverted from food production to marijuana cultivation.



This alarming shift jeopardizes food security, prompting urgent calls from opinion leaders for intervention by municipal authorities and security agencies.



While the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly acknowledges the severity of the issue, tackling the root cause proves challenging due to the lack of widespread support and the looming threat to whistleblowers' safety.



The Assembly's efforts to combat the scourge are hampered by a pervasive culture of silence and fear among residents.

Assemblyman Bismark Angmor corroborated the presence of marijuana cultivation in the area but cited difficulties in identifying perpetrators.



He staunchly disavowed the illicit activity, emphasizing the inherent dangers and legal ramifications associated with marijuana cultivation. Compounding the issue, proceeds from the illegal trade fund the purchase of motorbikes, a critical mode of transportation in the area due to inadequate road infrastructure.



The burgeoning motorbike taxi business serves as a secondary source of income for the youth, perpetuating the cycle of dependency on illicit activities for livelihood.