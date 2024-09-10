Marijuana dealer arrested in heart of town

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: upperwestmedia.net

A young man, Khalil Mohammed, also known as Khalifa, was arrested by a security task force deployed by the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, for selling marijuana.



The arrest took place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, around 5 p.m. near the VRA annex in Wa.



Khalil, a resident of Wapaani, is set to face trial in court today, Monday, September 9, 2024.



The task force, established to combat crime in the Waala traditional area, continues its efforts to maintain law and order in the community.