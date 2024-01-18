Mark Woyongo is reportedly dead

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament for Navrongo, Mark Owen Woyongo, is reportedly dead.



It is not clear when he died, but some of his followers on social media are mourning his death.



The former Interior Minister recently buried his son, Kenneth Kwotua, who died at age 49.



His wife, Cecilia Wuni Woyongo, survives Mark Woyongo.



The former Member of Parliament retired from politics in 2016 after he lost the 2016 election.



Mark Woyongo was a former MP of Navrongo, former Interior Minister, owner, and Chief Executive Officer of Tamale-based Diamond FM.