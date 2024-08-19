You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971542

Market woman rips John Mahama apart over his 24-hour economy policy

A Kumasi market woman has criticized former President John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy, calling it "useless" during a street interview.

She questioned the effectiveness of the policy, arguing that if people can't sell goods during the day, there's little chance of selling them at night.

The woman also criticized Mahama for not leaving behind sufficient jobs or infrastructure to support such a policy, except for the Kejetia Market, which she claimed was poorly constructed.

She further noted that many of the community day senior high schools built under his administration are now abandoned in remote areas.

