Market woman rips John Mahama apart over his 24-hour economy policy

General News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A Kumasi market woman has criticized former President John Mahama's proposed 24-hour economy policy, calling it "useless" during a street interview.



She questioned the effectiveness of the policy, arguing that if people can't sell goods during the day, there's little chance of selling them at night.



The woman also criticized Mahama for not leaving behind sufficient jobs or infrastructure to support such a policy, except for the Kejetia Market, which she claimed was poorly constructed.



She further noted that many of the community day senior high schools built under his administration are now abandoned in remote areas.