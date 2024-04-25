Market women applaud Free SHS Policy for educational equality

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Some market women in Accra have praised the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, considering it a revolutionary step towards equalizing educational opportunities in Ghana.



At a symposium titled 'The Free SHS Story' organized by the Ministry of Education at the UPSA Auditorium, these women shared their positive experiences and views on the transformative impact of the FSHS policy.



The symposium, which drew participants from various sectors including education, students, faith-based organizations, politicians, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and the public, discussed the policy comprehensively.



Market women recounted the challenges they faced in the past, struggling to pay school fees for their children in senior high school (SHS). With the introduction of the FSHS policy, they noted that both affluent and underprivileged students now have the opportunity to attend the same schools without financial constraints.



Esinam Akpedo, a fish seller from Madina Market, highlighted how the FSHS policy empowered her to support three of her children through university education, emphasizing that financial constraints no longer hindered students from focusing on their studies.



Afia Serwaa, known as the Queen of tomato sellers at Agbogbloshie Market, shared her experience as a single mother supporting her daughters through SHS. She noted that her son, currently in his third year in SHS in the Eastern Region, faced no fee challenges thanks to the FSHS policy, allowing him to study without difficulties.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, underscored the FSHS policy's role in shaping Ghana's economy by nurturing 21st-century manpower.



He highlighted the policy's impact on educational quality and access, commending the academic achievements of the five northern regions as a result of the FSHS policy.



Dr Adutwum also celebrated the enrollment of over 3 million students since the policy's inception in September 2017, with the Northern Region leading in beneficiaries.



William Darkwa, the National Coordinator of the FSHS Policy, emphasized the positive societal changes catalyzed by the policy, particularly in equity, access, and quality across all SHS/TVET institutions.



He highlighted initiatives such as STEM education, the revitalization of TVET education, and the introduction of Pre-Engineering and robotics programs as part of the policy's objectives to enhance the educational landscape of Ghana